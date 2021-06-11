 Skip to main content
Matthew Alec "Matt" Perpignani
Matthew Alec "Matt" Perpignani

Matthew Alec "Matt" Perpignani

Matthew Alec "Matt" Perpignani

1991 - 2021

CARBONDALE – With deepest sorrow, Matthew Alec "Matt" Perpignani, 30, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at his home.

Matt was born on March 16, 1991, to Todd and Zenith (Byron) Perpignani in Anaheim Hills, California.

Matt will be missed everyday by his parents Todd and Zenith Perpignani; brother Andrew; sister, Miranda; loving godparents, Uncle Ralph and Aunt Pam; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Matt is with his grandparents, Rose and Ed, Delphine and Robert, and his beloved Uncle Greg.

Those who knew Matt, even just a little, knew he was passionate for creating music, pizza, cheeseburgers, and his beloved dog, Duke. Matt had a wonderful sense of humor, and he was generous to everyone.

We love and miss you every day, and we will keep all the happy memories of you close to our hearts.

A memorial service will take place in Carbondale at Meredith Funeral Home, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Noble Staley officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00-200 p.m.

Memorials can be made to National Alliance for Mental Illness - Pledge to be Stigma Free in memory of Matthew Perpignani. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To leave a story or memory of Matt, visit www.meredithfh.com.

