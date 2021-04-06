Maudene Norman
March 20, 1948 - April 3, 2021
MARION — Maudene Norman, 73, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Parkway Manor.
Maudene was born on March 20, 1948, in Marion to Willis and Anna Elizabeth (Wachter) Hilliard. She married Charlie Norman and he preceded her in death on March 22, 2016. Maudene was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She loved her flowers and listening to country music.
Survivors include: daughter Teresa Odom and Tim Owens; son Michael and Shannon Odom; son Justin Elders and Crystal Thompson; son Jay Elders and Toni French; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren; brother Don Hilliard; sister-in-law Gini Hilliard; several nieces and nephews.
Maudene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: Jim, Bill and Everett and sisters: Ludene, Betty and Alma. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Mt Pleasant (Shed) Cemetery with Kenny Hilliard officiating. Blue Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
For more information, please visit bluefuneralhome.com.
