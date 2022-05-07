Maudie Petersen

May 20, 1934 - May 5, 2022

ROYALTON — Maudie Petersen, 87, formerly of Royalton, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her home in Carterville.

Maudie was a member of the Royalton Church of the Nazarene.

Maudie was born May 20, 1934, in Olean, MO, to Arlie Marion Weaver and Marcella (Miller) Weaver Dauber.

Maudie married Richard Lee Petersen on April 25, 1954, in Vinton, IA. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2017.

Surviving are her two sons: Dennis Petersen of Centralia, IL, and David R. Petersen of Los Angeles, CA; daughter, Denise Jones of Carterville, IL; six grandchildren: Lisa M. Petersen of Anthon, IA, Richard J. Petersen of Elkville, IL, Jennifer and Charles Price of Royalton, IL, Ian M. Petersen of Oskaloosa, IA, Ray Jones of Carterville, IL, and Luke Jones of Carterville, IL; two great-grandchildren: Taylor Price and Janson Petersen; two sisters: Linda Ballard of Phoenix, AZ, and Donna Young of Cedar Rapids, IA; brother and sister-in-law: Tim and Dee Weaver of Cedar Rapids, IA; sisters-in-law, Carol McGregor of Cedar Rapids, IA, Pat Weaver of Anamosa, IA, and Jalaa Weaver of Alburnett, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Danny L. Petersen; brother, Arlie Mitchell Weaver; three sisters: Beatrice Beebe, Sarah Beebe and Eunice Mathews and her husband Bob; and brother-in-law, Carl Young.

Graveside services will 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Blairsville Cemetery in Cambria with Rev. Dan Taylor officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 205 Halfway Road, Marion, IL, 62959.

To leave a message to share memories, visit: www.meredithwaddell.com.