Maurice Blaise

Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, in Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 virus, masks and social distancing are required.