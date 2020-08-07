You have permission to edit this article.
0 entries

CARBONDALE — Maurice Blaise, 78, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, in Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 virus, masks and social distancing are required.

For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

