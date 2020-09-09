× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HERRIN — Maurine L. Bovee, 93, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin.

She was born on June 13, 1927, in Elgin, to Harry and Hazel (Bailey) Olsen.

Maurine married Gene W. Bovee on Feb. 9, 1946, in Dundee, Illinois. Together they shared 64 years of marriage. Gene passed away Sept. 16, 2010.

She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Broom (Bill) of Carbondale, Illinois son, Terry Bovee of Cobden, Illinois; daughter, Dawn Kittoe (Ken) of Waukesha, Wisconsin; son, Jeff Bovee (Terese) of Augusta, Kansas; daughter, Lynn Holmes (Ken) of Iowa City, Iowa; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Bovee of Springfield, Illinois. She is survived by 16 grandchildren, Jessica Jones, Matt Broom, and Sarah Pienkos; Travis Bovee and Whitney Perschbacher; Kurin and Keith Kittoe; Nick, Josh, Ryan and Kyle Bovee; Emma, Natalie and Adam Holmes; Sarah and Ben O'Brien; and nine great-grandchildren, Dorian Miller; Mallory and Zachary Broom; Connor, Gracie and Evan Jones; and Vivian, Valerie, and Victor Pienkos.

A dedicated volunteer, she and her husband, Gene, served 1672 volunteer hours at the Marion VA Medical Center. She was president of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary from 1993 to 1996 and the 5th District vice president of the Illinois Marine Corps League from 2000 to 2002.