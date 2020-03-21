MARION — Mavis Brandner, 92, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin.

She was born Dec. 27, 1927, to Vilas and Eva (Knight) Turner.

She married Keith Brandner in September 1964.

Mavis was a third grade school teacher in Marion for many years.

She loved her family very much.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mavis was a member of the First Baptist Church of Marion, where she sang in the church choir.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Brandner of Marion, Deborah Brase of Marion, Alan Brandner of Vienna, Carolyn (Allen) Langley of Paducah, Kentucky; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith; brothers, Vilas Turner Jr. and Jerry Turner.

Services for Mavis Brandner will be private. Entombment will follow at Egyptian Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Energy. The family will host a public memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Williamson County School Unit 2, for school supplies, and will be accepted at the funeral home.