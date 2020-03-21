Mavis Brandner
MARION — Mavis Brandner, 92, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin.

She was born Dec. 27, 1927, to Vilas and Eva (Knight) Turner.

She married Keith Brandner in September 1964.

Mavis was a third grade school teacher in Marion for many years.

She loved her family very much.

Mavis was a member of the First Baptist Church of Marion, where she sang in the church choir.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Brandner of Marion, Deborah Brase of Marion, Alan Brandner of Vienna, Carolyn (Allen) Langley of Paducah, Kentucky; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith; brothers, Vilas Turner Jr. and Jerry Turner.

Services for Mavis Brandner will be private. Entombment will follow at Egyptian Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Energy. The family will host a public memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Williamson County School Unit 2, for school supplies, and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Crain Funeral Home Egyptian Chapel in Energy is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mavis Brandner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

