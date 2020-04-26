MARION — Max W. Butler, 90, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Max was a supervisor at Crown Foods and for Alton Box Board in St. Louis, Missouri. Max was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and a former member of the Lions Club in Carterville.
Max was born June 29, 1929, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Max A. and Anna Augusta (Mueller) Butler.
Surviving are, his children, Max H. (Tina) Butler of Johnston City, Pamela Ann Brandon of Mount Vernon, Deborah Lynn (Jerry) Conaway of Granbury, Texas, and Patrick William Butler of Belleville; eight grandchildren, Amy Jackson, Heather Butler, Devin McGowan, Michael Butler, Matthew Butler, Nicholas Butler, Nicole Everett, Erin Leita; several great-grandchildren; four sisters, Katherine Ogden of Ohio, Bertha Smith of Collinsville, Dorothy Anglin of Litchfield and Carol Stahlheber of Caseyville; one brother, Charles Butler of Cahokia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Shirley Brown.
Private graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, with Pastor Todd Hawk officiating.
Memorials are suggested and may be made to This Able Veteran, 1714 S. Wolf Creek Road, Carbondale, IL 62902 and will be accepted at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home, P. O. Box 2071, Herrin, IL 62948.
