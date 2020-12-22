MARION — Maxine Atkisson, 97, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin.

Maxine was born on Mar. 3, 1923, in Cambria to Lee and Agnes (Aldridge) Modglin. Maxine was a member of Third Baptist Church and the Marion Senior Citizens Center.

Survivors include: Sisters, Betty Atkisson and Peggy Rendleman; Brother, Richard Modglin; Sons, Gary Atkisson and Rick (Debbie) Atkisson, both of Marion; Grandson, Jason Atkisson of Madison, Wisconsin; Granddaughters, Tera Atkisson (Jeremy) Midgett of Marion and Melissa (Gill) Duncan; Great grandchildren, Brayden and Rhylan Atkisson and Dylan and Ashlyn Midgett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Glenn Atkisson; second husband, Bruce Gill; son, Mike Gill; granddaughter, Michelle Gill Nichols; great grandson, Caleb Duncan and sister, Margaret Stephenson.

Funeral services will be private.

Blue Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be accepted at Blue Funeral Home, PO Box 411 Marion, IL 62959

For more information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit bluefuneralhome.com