Maxine Josephine Uncapher

1929 - 2022

CARBONDALE — Maxine Josephine Uncapher, 92, of Carbondale, IL passed away on June 13, 2022.

Maxine was born in Calumet City, IL on July 23, 1929 to Mary and Max Frei. She had a brother, Earl Frei, three children: James David Webb, Mary Ruth Webb of NC, and Janet Ann Connolly of FL, sons-in-law Gerald Sprankel of FL and David Connolly of CT, and three grandchildren: David James Baker of Marion, IL, and Timothy and Stephen Connolly of CT.

Maxine was a homemaker. She enjoyed good times with her friends and being with her grandchildren. She loved the years she spent living in Florida. She loved animals. She enjoyed an everything-in-it's-place home, adult coloring books, paint-by-number paintings, reading (especially Stephen King), following her "stories" on TV, following NASCAR racing, horror movies (the scarier, the better), and her beloved cats.

The family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Living at Chautauqua in Carbondale for providing a safe and secure home for Maxine with caring assistance for many years, Integrity of Carbondale for their kindness and care, and Passages Hospice for providing comfort in her final days.

Maxine chose not to have a service. Donations to The Humane Society in her honor would be lovely.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.