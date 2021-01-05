MCLEANSBORO — Maxine Marie Denham, 85, of McLeansboro, formerly of Ewing, passed away Saturday morning Jan. 2, 2021, at Hamilton Memorial Hospital in McLeansboro.

She was born in Waltonville, Illinois, on July 4, 1935, the daughter of George Washington & Carrie Lucille (Hodge) Fagan.

She married Ted Denham on Feb. 5, 1956, in Corinth, MS and he preceded her in death on July 19, 2014.

Maxine was a devout Christian and a faithful member & pianist at Frisco Missionary Baptist Church. She was a bookkeeper for Denham Masonry. Her family was her life, especially her grandkids.

Mrs. Denham is survived by her three Daughters: Toni Metheney & husband Kirbie Of Newburgh, Indiana, Terri Ladage of Loami, Tracy Brayfield of Foley, Alabama; five Grandchildren: Laura Halstead & husband Travis of Dwight, Lisa Offermann & husband Ryan of Bourbonnais, Cortne Fletcher, Sadie Fletcher, Hunter Fletcher And Step Grandchildren; four Great-Grandsons: Landon, Rylan, Blayze & Breckin; one Brother: Dan Fagan & wife Teresa of Valley Center, Canada; Niece: Courtney Rieches.

Maxine was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband and by Son-in-law-Duane Ladage.