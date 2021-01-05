MCLEANSBORO — Maxine Marie Denham, 85, of McLeansboro, formerly of Ewing, passed away Saturday morning Jan. 2, 2021, at Hamilton Memorial Hospital in McLeansboro.
She was born in Waltonville, Illinois, on July 4, 1935, the daughter of George Washington & Carrie Lucille (Hodge) Fagan.
She married Ted Denham on Feb. 5, 1956, in Corinth, MS and he preceded her in death on July 19, 2014.
Maxine was a devout Christian and a faithful member & pianist at Frisco Missionary Baptist Church. She was a bookkeeper for Denham Masonry. Her family was her life, especially her grandkids.
Mrs. Denham is survived by her three Daughters: Toni Metheney & husband Kirbie Of Newburgh, Indiana, Terri Ladage of Loami, Tracy Brayfield of Foley, Alabama; five Grandchildren: Laura Halstead & husband Travis of Dwight, Lisa Offermann & husband Ryan of Bourbonnais, Cortne Fletcher, Sadie Fletcher, Hunter Fletcher And Step Grandchildren; four Great-Grandsons: Landon, Rylan, Blayze & Breckin; one Brother: Dan Fagan & wife Teresa of Valley Center, Canada; Niece: Courtney Rieches.
Maxine was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband and by Son-in-law-Duane Ladage.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6th at Potters Way Church, formerly Frisco Missionary Baptist Church, 17162 Frisco Road, Ewing, IL 62836, with Rev. Mark Minor officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Ewing immediately following the service. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Potters Way Church.
For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.