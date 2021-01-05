 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maxine Marie Denham
0 entries

Maxine Marie Denham

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MCLEANSBORO — Maxine Marie Denham, 85, of McLeansboro, formerly of Ewing, passed away Saturday morning Jan. 2, 2021, at Hamilton Memorial Hospital in McLeansboro.

She was born in Waltonville, Illinois, on July 4, 1935, the daughter of George Washington & Carrie Lucille (Hodge) Fagan.

She married Ted Denham on Feb. 5, 1956, in Corinth, MS and he preceded her in death on July 19, 2014.

Maxine was a devout Christian and a faithful member & pianist at Frisco Missionary Baptist Church. She was a bookkeeper for Denham Masonry. Her family was her life, especially her grandkids.

Mrs. Denham is survived by her three Daughters: Toni Metheney & husband Kirbie Of Newburgh, Indiana, Terri Ladage of Loami, Tracy Brayfield of Foley, Alabama; five Grandchildren: Laura Halstead & husband Travis of Dwight, Lisa Offermann & husband Ryan of Bourbonnais, Cortne Fletcher, Sadie Fletcher, Hunter Fletcher And Step Grandchildren; four Great-Grandsons: Landon, Rylan, Blayze & Breckin; one Brother: Dan Fagan & wife Teresa of Valley Center, Canada; Niece: Courtney Rieches.

Maxine was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband and by Son-in-law-Duane Ladage.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6th at Potters Way Church, formerly Frisco Missionary Baptist Church, 17162 Frisco Road, Ewing, IL 62836, with Rev. Mark Minor officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Ewing immediately following the service. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Potters Way Church.

For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com

Maxine Marie Denham

Denham

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News