WEST FRANKFORT - Maxine Morris, 94, of West Frankfort passed away on Wednesday April 28, 2021 in Du Quoin Nursing and Rehab at 8:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in the Union Funeral Home-West Frankfort at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Boner Cemetery in West Frankfort. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences of sympathy: www.unionfh.com.