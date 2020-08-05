Maxine R. Hurley

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion. DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, it is recommended if you are planning on attending the visitation or service, that a mask is worn. Those attending must socially distance themselves from others. The time of visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 5 at the funeral home. Funeral service will at be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, in Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, with Chaplain Andrew Hastie officiating. Interment will follow next to her husband in Denning Cemetery located west of West Frankfort.