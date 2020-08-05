MARION — Maxine R. Hurley, 89, passed away at 2:19 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Monday, Aug. 25, 1930, in Benton, the daughter of Frank and Jessie (Rose) Garvin.
Maxine attended school in West Frankfort, and was a graduate of West Frankfort High School Class of 1948.
She was united in marriage to Donald R. Hurley on Saturday, April 4, 1964, in West Frankfort, and together they shared mored than 33 years until his death Tuesday, Nov. 18, 1997.
Maxine and her husband owned and operated United Acceptance Service and Budget Counseling Services, both of Marion, until their retirement in 1994. After her husband's death in 1997, Maxine wanted to keep active and with her expert sewing ability, she started doing alterations, on most everything, from her home.
She was a longtime active member of the Third Baptist Church of Marion.
In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, bowling, gardening, tending to her yard and flowers and was a collector of Precious Moments Figurines. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching SIU Men's Basketball on television.
She is survived by her daughter, Delores R. Hurley of Springfield; other extended family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Earl Garvin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion. DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, it is recommended if you are planning on attending the visitation or service, that a mask is worn. Those attending must socially distance themselves from others. The time of visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 5 at the funeral home. Funeral service will at be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, in Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, with Chaplain Andrew Hastie officiating. Interment will follow next to her husband in Denning Cemetery located west of West Frankfort.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital and/or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information, call 618-993-2131.
