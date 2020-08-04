MARION — Maxine R. Hurley, age 89, of Marion, passed away at 2:19 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.
DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, it is recommended if you are planning on attending the visitation or service please wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.
The time of visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5th at the funeral home.The funeral service will at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, with Chaplain Andrew Hastie presiding. Interment will follow in Denning Cemetery located west of West Frankfort.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to either or both “St. Jude Children's Hospital” and/or “Hospice of Southern Illinois”. Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court St., Marion, IL 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
