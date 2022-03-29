Maynard King

MARION — Maynard King, age 69, of Marion, IL, passed away at 6:08 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, IL with his family by his side.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Maragni presiding.

Interment will follow near his parents in Miner's Cemetery near Royalton, IL.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to either or both; "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital" and/or "Ronald McDonald House." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

