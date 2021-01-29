 Skip to main content
Mayor Jon Arthur Simmons
VIENNA - Mayor Jon Arthur Simmons, age 79 years, of Vienna, Illinois, passed away at 11:00 AM - Wednesday January 27, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM - Monday, February 1, 2021, at the Shawnee Worship Center, 98 Oliver Street, Vienna, Illinois. Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery in Vienna, Illinois, with full military rites. Visitation will be held from 5:00–8:00 PM, Sunday, January 31, 2021, at the church. Masonic rites will be accorded at 8:00 PM Sunday. Memorials may be made to the Simmons Family, and may be left at the church or mailed to the family at P.O. Box 421, Vienna, IL 62995.

To view the full obituary, or share a memory of Jon or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.meyerfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.

