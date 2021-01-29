Mayor Jon Arthur Simmons

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM - Monday, February 1, 2021, at the Shawnee Worship Center, 98 Oliver Street, Vienna, Illinois. Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery in Vienna, Illinois, with full military rites. Visitation will be held from 5:00–8:00 PM, Sunday, January 31, 2021, at the church. Masonic rites will be accorded at 8:00 PM Sunday. Memorials may be made to the Simmons Family, and may be left at the church or mailed to the family at P.O. Box 421, Vienna, IL 62995.