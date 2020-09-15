× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — Melba Beatrice Thurman, 101, passed away 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Parkway Manor in Marion.

Melba formerly worked for Norge Industries and Herrin Security Bank prior to becoming the Secretary for the Dean of SIU College of Science at Carbondale for 18 years.

Melba was a member of the First Baptist Church in Herrin, participated in the Youth Groups at the First Baptist Church; was President of the WMU twice and taught Sunday School to the Young Married Women.

Melba was born May 20, 1919, in Weaver, Illinois, to Omar W. and Bernice (Warren) Minton.

Melba was united in marriage to J. Glenn Thurman on July 9, 1936, at the First Baptist Church in West Frankfort.

He preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 2008.

Surviving are sister-in-law, Betty J. Minton of West Frankfort; several nieces and nephews including, Mary Alice (Paul) Kutcosky of West Frankfort; Jim (Norma) Minton, Jr. of West Frankfort; special friends, Justin and Brynne Settle of Marion and their children, Ava, Josey and Coy Settle, Randy and Lora Settle of Herrin and Blair Bradford of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.