× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROYALTON — Melba J. Gregory, 85, of Fennimore, Wisconsin, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 7, 2020, in Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Services in Fennimore, Wisconsin.

She was born April 6, 1935, in Herrin, Illinois, the daughter of Clyde “Palzo” and Florine (Stanley) Pyles.

Melba was united in marriage to Warren Gregory on June 6, 1964 in Royalton, Illinois.

Melba was raised in Southern Illinois and graduated from Royalton High School. After receiving secretarial training courses, she went to work at Kroger Cooperation in Carbondale, Illinois, as an administrative assistant.

Melba was later transferred to St. Louis, Missouri, married Warren and started a family. They moved to Fennimore, Wisconsin, in 1974, and Melba became the secretary for the Fennimore Schools until being employed by CESA 3. She remained there for more than 30 years until her retirement.

Melba was a member of the “Fennimore's Finest” Red Hat Ladies, and was a very active member of the Fennimore United Methodist Church. Melba worked countless hours in the church office as secretary, church treasurer, and past president of the UMW. Her door was always open, and she loved to help others.