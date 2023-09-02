Melody Kaye Nesler

Feb. 29, 1956 - Aug. 31, 2023

FINDLAY, OH - Melody Kaye Nesler, age 67, of Findlay, died at 1:26 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Bridge Hospice in Findlay. On Feb. 29, 1956, she was born in Carbondale, IL to Gary and Greta (Hundley) Noakes. Her father is deceased and her mother survives. She married David G. Nesler on May 3, 1992 and he survives.

Also surviving are her sons: Blaine (Anne) Wells and Brandon (Ashlie) Wells, both of Findlay and daughter, Chloe' Nesler of Bowling Green, OH; grandchildren: Gavin, Carter, Brynn and Mason Wells, Keegan Puthoff, Brieahna May and Cassadie Knight; siblings: Kent Elders of NJ, Dina (Larry) Swain of SC, Betty Black of IL, Brenda Farley of KY, Brad (Mark Johnson) Noakes of IL and Bryan Noakes of CO. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Barry Noakes.

Melody was a realtor, co-owner and Relocation Director with ERA Geyer Noakes Realty Group from 2016 to present. From 1990 to present she served on the Heartland Board of Realtors, having been chosen the "Realtor of the Year" and was a past President. She was also a member of the Ohio Realtors and the National Association of Realtors from 1990 to present. She was a member of the 1995 Hancock Leadership Class. Melody was an avid reader and enjoyed her weekends at the lake and Motown Music.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay. At the conclusion of the visitation, the family will hold a private service to honor Melody, with Chaplain Kathy Archer officiating. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations in her honor to Flag City Honor Flight at flagcityhonorflight.com. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.