Melva Lynn Wheeler

March 24 1954 - March 25 2022

DENTON, TX — Melva Lynn Wheeler, 68, passed away March 25, 2022 in Denton, Texas.

She was born in Pensacola, Florida, on March 24, 1954, to Mel and Vinny Wheeler.

Melva worked as an LVN at Ann's Haven and Denton State School.

Melva won the City of Denton yard of the month award multiple times. Yard of the Month recognizes Denton citizens who contribute to the overall aesthetics and health of the city by maintaining clean and beautiful properties. Her beautiful roses, including antique and heirloom roses, wrapped the front and side of her corner lot.

She shared her award-winning roses with neighbors and friends. She also grew many vegetables and herbs in her back yard garden.

She is survived by her brothers: Steve and wife, Bonnie of Carterville, IL, Clark and wife, Cindy of Gainesville, FL, and Leonard and wife, Lisa of Naples, FL; and nephews: Joe and Dan Wheeler of Carterville. Also by good friends: Noel and Miranda Pena, Jackie Cummins, Pam Barnes and Danny Britton.

She was predeceased by her parents and her husband Phil McLaughlin.

A Memorial is planned at a later date.