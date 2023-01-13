Melvel G. "Mel" Lynn
MARION – Melvel G. "Mel" Lynn, age 86, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully with his family near, at 12:35 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Herrin Hospital of Herrin, IL.
Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Second Baptist Church, located at 308 South Russell St., Marion, IL.
Following the time of visitation, a funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with Pastor John Howard presiding.
Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery of Marion, IL.
The family has requested for those who would prefer, memorial contributions may be made to: "Second Baptist Church Building Fund." Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the church or may be mailed c/o Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL, 62959.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit the website http://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
