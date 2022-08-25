 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Melvin Hazelwood

Melvin Hazelwood passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

A graveside service for Melvin Hazelwood will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery in Dongola, IL with military honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Crain Funeral Home in Tamms, IL.

