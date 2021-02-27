CARBONDALE – Merle R. Rankin, 75, of Carbondale passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in Harrisburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Jesse Barge officiating. Burial will follow at the Oddfellows Cemetery in McLeansboro. Visitation will be 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to COVID restrictions, no more than 50 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time along with the requirement of wearing a mask and social distancing.
For more information visit www.meredithfh.com.
