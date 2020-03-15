You have free articles remaining.
MARION — Michael Alan Donahue died at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Saint Louis University Hospital from complications due to a motorcycle wreck in Roxana, Illinois.
He is survived by his mom, Ruby (Dennis) Odum; brothers, Johnny (Melody) Donohue, Frankie Colp, Rick Spiller; and sisters, Crystal (Rob) Creek, Tina (Joe) Rieger, and Susan Spiller.
