MARION — Michael Alan Donahue died at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Saint Louis University Hospital from complications due to a motorcycle wreck in Roxana, Illinois.

He is survived by his mom, Ruby (Dennis) Odum; brothers, Johnny (Melody) Donohue, Frankie Colp, Rick Spiller; and sisters, Crystal (Rob) Creek, Tina (Joe) Rieger, and Susan Spiller.

