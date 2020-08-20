You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Alonzo Rowland
0 entries

Michael Alonzo Rowland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Alonzo Rowland

Rowland

CHRISTOPHER — Michael Alonzo Rowland, 66, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 17, 2020, at the Herrin Hospital.

Visitation will be on Saturday August 22, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher. Funeral mass will start at 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Christopher, the burial follow at St. Andrews Cemetery in Christopher.

In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the American Cancer Society.

For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News