CHRISTOPHER — Michael Alonzo Rowland, 66, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 17, 2020, at the Herrin Hospital.

Visitation will be on Saturday August 22, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher. Funeral mass will start at 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Christopher, the burial follow at St. Andrews Cemetery in Christopher.