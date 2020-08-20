CHRISTOPHER — Michael Alonzo Rowland, 66, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 17, 2020, at the Herrin Hospital.
Visitation will be on Saturday August 22, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher. Funeral mass will start at 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Christopher, the burial follow at St. Andrews Cemetery in Christopher.
In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the American Cancer Society.
For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.