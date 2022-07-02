Michael David "Mike" Hanes

Sept. 18, 1941 - June 20, 2022

CARBONDALE — Michael David "Mike" Hanes, age 80 of Carbondale, passed away, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

He was born September 18, 1941, to Norman and Tille (Stowell) Hanes in Decatur. Mike became a promising percussionist in his hometown Salem where his father was the high school band director. He graduated from Milliken University where he majored in Radio/Television. The apple didn't fall too far from the tree, though, as Mike enrolled at Southern Illinois University as a graduate student in Music Education.

At SIU, he met Mary Jo Smith and they were married on September 5, 1965. He enlisted in the Army shortly thereafter, a stint that took the young couple to Colorado Springs, CO, and then to Wurzburg, Germany. In both locations, Mike conducted the Army band. While stationed at Fort Collins, he and colleagues volunteered to work with area high school music departments, giving private lessons to young Coloradans.

After the Army, the Hanes returned to Carbondale where Mike completed his master's degree and became a father to Lisa in March of 1971. He would spend the next 30+ years as an integral part of SIU's Music Department. He was responsible for making the Marching Salukis a halftime force to be reckoned with and led the "dawgs" for some 25 years. (GO SOUTHERN GO!!) He also led the SIU Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Band and served as conductor for both the university's Summer Playhouse and Opera Theater. Under his tutelage, thousands of students learned technique, discipline, musicianship, professionalism, and the value of kindness.

Upon retiring in 2005, Mike stayed in the musical mix by leading the John A. Logan community band, and by playing timpani and other percussion instruments at church.

Setting into retirement, Mike and Mary Jo became grandparents to triplets, a status that brought them immense joy. Mike was often seen helping his grandchildren deepen their love of music as well as attending a multitude of their music and swimming events. He vacationed often with his family and thoroughly enjoyed a mean game of Uno while snacking on a secret family recipe of Chex mix. He was quite simply a hero and inspiration to his family.

Mary Jo passed away on April 29, 2013. Mike was also preceded in death by his parents; and a triplet grandson, Connor Breithaupt.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Jason) Breithaupt of Waterloo; two grandsons: Benjamin and Jackson Breithaupt, both of Waterloo; a sister, Bebe (Don) Diehl of MN; many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and a host of friends.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Carbondale.

A Memorial Service will be Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.

A private inurnment will be in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.

Mike's philanthropy was important to him. Memorials can be made to the Connor Hanes Breithaupt Memorial Scholarships (for those pursuing a medical degree or for those becoming a member of the Marching Band in college). Memorials can alternately be made to the family to be split among multiple charities that Mike donated to throughout the years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home. To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.