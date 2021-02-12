Michael Edward Kreher
Feb. 28, 1965 - Feb. 10, 2021
SUMTER, South Carolina — Michael Edward Kreher, 55, husband of Tori Dowell Kreher, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey.
Born February 28, 1965, in McLeansboro, IL, he was a son of the late Clarence Kreher and the late Irene Rost Kreher. He was employed at Becton-Dickinson.
Survivors include his wife of Sumter; two children: Brian M. Kreher of IL and Kayla Jewell (Justin) of MO; two granddaughters: Addison Jewell and Alyvia Jewell; siblings: John Payne, Bob Kreher, Robin Hylton (Greg), Leann Burton (Steve), Luann Garwood, PA, Kreher (Lisa), and Paula Curry (Eric); and a sister-in-law, Bev Payne.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Payne.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Saturday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 (www.woundedwarriorproject.org). Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
