Michael Edward Schumaker

Michael Edward Schumaker

MURPHYSBORO — Michael Edward Schumaker, 66, of Murphysboro was born March 5, 1956, in Carbondale, IL to Charles and Anna Bernice (Schuster) Schumaker.

He journeyed to his heavenly home on March 27, 2022.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Grace Baptist Church, 38 Old Church Rd. Murphysboro, IL, 62966, Jackson County Humane Society or any other animal welfare organization. The best way to honor Michael's memory is to play your favorite music and crank it up!

For more information, please visit pettettfuneralhome.com.

