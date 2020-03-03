Michael Hudson Mugge

Hudson was born on Dec. 25, 1970, in Carbondale, a son to Dr. Michael J. and Diane (Down) Mugge. Hudson was a graduate of Murphysboro High School, and Advanced R.O.T.C. from Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama. He went on to serve in the United States Army; he attained the rank of Captain and served with the Army Rangers in the 101st Airborne (Air Assault) from Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was also a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He was reactivated from the reserves following the Sept. 11 attacks and served in the Middle-East in 2002. After the service to his country he was employed in the elevator industry as a construction supervisor in new commercial construction. During his military career Hudson was also completed Total Army Instructor Training Course, Platform Officer Candidate Instructor, School of Cadet Command Graduate Combined Arms Services and Staff School Graduate, U.S. Army Armor Officer Advanced Course Graduate, U.S. Army Ranger School, U.S. Army Air Assault School, U.S. Army Airborne School, and he was also an Eagle Scout. He dearly loved by his family, many friends and his country, and was a very helpful and giving person. Private graveside services with military honors by the U.S. Army will be held at Sunset Lawn Cemetery in Harrisburg.