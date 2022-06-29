Michael Jean Goodson

July 10, 1947 - June 24, 2022

MAUMELLE, AR — Michael Jean Goodson, 74, passed away June 24, 2022, at his home in Maumelle, AR. Mike was born July 10, 1947, in Cape Girardeau, MO to the late John and Marie Goodson. He attended Shawnee High School. He was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Army. He earned a Purple Heart and other commendations before being honorably discharged at the rank of Captain.

For most of Mike's life he was an entrepreneur and business owner, with companies in Southern Illinois and Little Rock, AR. Throughout his life he was a licensed instrument rated airplane pilot, an amateur competitive tennis player, an avid golfer, and he loved to fish.

Mike is survived by his wife of 30 years, Katherine Carroll Goodson of Maumelle; siblings: Pam Beard of West Palm Beach, FL and John Goodson of Cabot, AR; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law: Valerie and Christopher Cary of Centralia, IL and Danny Carroll of San Tan Valley, AZ; nieces and nephews: Jason Goodson, Jeff Brandt, David Brandt, Erin Cary, and Sean Cary; great-niece, Alli Goodson Hall; great-nephew, David Brandt; mother-in-law, Wanda Carroll of Woodlawn, IL; six cousins; and best friend, Scott Murphy (Becky) of Kimberling City, MO.

At Mike's request, no service will be held. Memorials may be made in his honor to: Wounded Warriors or the Fisher House Foundation.

