Michael Joseph Serafini II

July 14, 1999 - March 22, 2022

CARMI — Michael Joseph Serafini II, 22, of Carmi, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois. He was born on July 14, 1999, the son of Michael and Christina (Beadles) Serafini, in Vincennes, Indiana. Michael was a 2018 graduate of Carmi White County High School in Carmi. He worked in maintenance at the Carbondale Towers. Michael loved watching movies, and celebrating holidays, but most of all, he enjoyed being with his family and friends.

Michael is survived by his parents, Michael and Chrissy Serafini of Carmi, IL; two sisters, Mia Christine Serafini and Mara Lucia Serafini of Carmi, IL; grandfather, Joe (Nancy) Serafini of Freeport, IL; step-grandfather, Richard Dosher of Carmi, IL; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Brenda Dosher and Danny and Julie Beadles.

Funeral services for Michael Joseph Serafini II, will be held at 3 p.m. CST on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi with burial at White County Memorial Garden. Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. CST until time of service on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Michael's memory to the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois, and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi, who is in charge of arrangements.