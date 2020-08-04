NASHVILLE — Mr. Michael K. Taylor of Nashville departed this life at Washington County Hospital in Nashville on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 9:48 a.m.. He had attained the age of 83 years and 11 days.
Mr. Taylor was born on July 20, 1937, in Chester, the son of Paul and Arcele (nee Depew) Paulus. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Swain Williamson on Dec. 25, 1973, at the First Presbyterian Church in Nashville, and she survives his passing.
Mike attended Carthage College in Carthage, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. He worked as a teacher and coach in Rossville, Illinois, Mt. Zion in Decatur, Illinois, and Newman, Illinois. Mike then started teaching at Nashville Community High School in 1967 and was the Head Football Coach for 11 years and he also was the assistant coach for the boys basketball and track teams. He won 60 % of the football games and won 2 Conference Championships. Mike was the 1970 Coach of the Year in Football and had 4 young men play football at Southern Illinois University. He later became Head Girls Basketball Coach for 13 years. He won 76% of the games 251-78, was District 21 Coach of the Year 3 times and Illinois Girls Basketball Association Coach of the Year in 1990. He took 3 teams to State placing 3rd in 1989 and 2nd in 1990. Mike was Boys Golf Coach for 16 years winning 87% of his matches; 225-35. He was SICA Coach of the Year in Gold 6 times and took 8 teams to State Placing 4th in 1991 and 1992. He won Conference Championship 16 times, Regional Championship 11 times and Sectional Championship 5 times. He also took at least one golfer to State 11 times.
Left to mourn his passing is wife of 47 years, Marilyn Taylor of Nashville: six children (the Brady Bunch), Jennifer Hoyt and husband John of Walnut Hill Illinois, Stacey Selz and husband Peter of Sherman, Texas, Todd Taylor of Qunicy, Illinois, Ricki Heggemeier of Nashville, Jason Taylor and wife Cheryl of Nashville, and Chris Williamson and wife Stacey of Olive Branch, Illinois; 9 grandchildren, Keith (Jessica) Cameron, Brad (Chelsea) Grueninger, Isaac Selz, Ethan Selz, Emily Heggemeier, Jessica (Frank) Heimann, Cameron (Jimberlea) Grueninger, Mackenzie Williamson and Miles Taylor; 7 great grandchildren, Karissa Bolam, Madalyn and Chesney Cameron, Luke and Will Grueninger, Liam Heiman and Audrey Grueninger;sister Judy Clausen of Port Charlotte, Florida; brother Zach Taylor and wife Phillipa of Austin, TX; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, step-father Kenneth (Kie) Taylor, and sister Theodocia Ballenger.
Per the wishes of Mike and his family, cremation was performed and a graveside service will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Nashville, on Saturday, Aug.29, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Phil Carson officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to go directly to the cemetery. Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville, on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.. Should friends desire, memorial may be made to the Nashville High School Sports Boosters Club or The First Presbyterian Church and will be accepted by the Campagna funeral home, who is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com
