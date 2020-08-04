Michael K. Taylor

Mike attended Carthage College in Carthage, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. He worked as a teacher and coach in Rossville, Illinois, Mt. Zion in Decatur, Illinois, and Newman, Illinois. Mike then started teaching at Nashville Community High School in 1967 and was the Head Football Coach for 11 years and he also was the assistant coach for the boys basketball and track teams. He won 60 % of the football games and won 2 Conference Championships. Mike was the 1970 Coach of the Year in Football and had 4 young men play football at Southern Illinois University. He later became Head Girls Basketball Coach for 13 years. He won 76% of the games 251-78, was District 21 Coach of the Year 3 times and Illinois Girls Basketball Association Coach of the Year in 1990. He took 3 teams to State placing 3rd in 1989 and 2nd in 1990. Mike was Boys Golf Coach for 16 years winning 87% of his matches; 225-35. He was SICA Coach of the Year in Gold 6 times and took 8 teams to State Placing 4th in 1991 and 1992. He won Conference Championship 16 times, Regional Championship 11 times and Sectional Championship 5 times. He also took at least one golfer to State 11 times.