ELKVILLE — Michael Kent Phillips, 72, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 13, 2020, after bravely fighting lung cancer for four years.
Michael served 20 years in the Air Force as a Computer Systems Analyst, retiring at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.
Survivors include wife of 50 years, Diem; mother, Juanita Phillips; son, Apen (Sheila) Phillips; daughter, Debi (Alan) Butler; grandchildren, Kelli Jones (Charlie), Christopher Butler, Aprena Phillips; brother, Dennis (Vicki) Phillips; sisters, Teresa Phillips, Susan (Kevin) Grigsby; niece, Jessica Grigsby.
He was predeceased by son, Byron Christopher Phillips; and father, Robert Lee Phillips.
Family graveside services were in Huntsville, Alabama.
