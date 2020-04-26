× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKVILLE — Michael Kent Phillips, 72, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 13, 2020, after bravely fighting lung cancer for four years.

Michael served 20 years in the Air Force as a Computer Systems Analyst, retiring at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.

Survivors include wife of 50 years, Diem; mother, Juanita Phillips; son, Apen (Sheila) Phillips; daughter, Debi (Alan) Butler; grandchildren, Kelli Jones (Charlie), Christopher Butler, Aprena Phillips; brother, Dennis (Vicki) Phillips; sisters, Teresa Phillips, Susan (Kevin) Grigsby; niece, Jessica Grigsby.

He was predeceased by son, Byron Christopher Phillips; and father, Robert Lee Phillips.

Family graveside services were in Huntsville, Alabama.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.