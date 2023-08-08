ROCKWOOD, IL - Michael L. Miller, 75, of Rockwood, Illinois, passed away at 6:46 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at his residence. He was born to the late Harry Gordon and Lillian (nee Kelly) Miller on October 26, 1947 in Chester, Illinois. Michael married Karen Allen on April 1, 1967 in Carbondale, Illinois; she survives. He worked as a carpenter, worked for Amax Mines, and was a maintenance equipment operator at Chester Mental Health Center. Michael was a member of Carpenter Local #1361 of Belleville, Illinois. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapshooting and was a hard worker. He was a loving husband and father with a great sense of humor. He was a United States Marine Veteran.