Michael L. Miller
Oct. 26, 1947 - Aug. 3, 2023
ROCKWOOD, IL - Michael L. Miller, 75, of Rockwood, Illinois, passed away at 6:46 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at his residence. He was born to the late Harry Gordon and Lillian (nee Kelly) Miller on October 26, 1947 in Chester, Illinois. Michael married Karen Allen on April 1, 1967 in Carbondale, Illinois; she survives. He worked as a carpenter, worked for Amax Mines, and was a maintenance equipment operator at Chester Mental Health Center. Michael was a member of Carpenter Local #1361 of Belleville, Illinois. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapshooting and was a hard worker. He was a loving husband and father with a great sense of humor. He was a United States Marine Veteran.
He is survived by his wife Karen Miller of Rockwood, IL; one brother, Bob (Beth) Miller; one sister, Linda (Perry) Schneider and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceding him in death, parents; one son, Harry Gordon Miller and three step-fathers.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pechacek Funeral Home with service immediately following. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Chester, Illinois.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.