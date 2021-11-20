Michael Lee Stoelzle

Nov. 1, 1948 - Oct. 31, 2021

CARBONDALE — Michael Lee Stoelzle, 72, was born Nov. 1, 1948, in Carbondale, IL. Although Mike despised obituaries, his family wanted to share that he passed away in the Miami Veterans Health Care, on Oct. 31, 2021, after a long battle with colon cancer.

A six-year-old family member painted a picture of, and for Mike, while he was in hospice care. The picture portrayed Mike joyfully leaping in a rainbow-colored sky near a tree whose heart-shaped canopy was lavender with sky-blue fruit and blossoms. A lovely portrayal of Mike's spirit of life, and perhaps now, his passing.

Surviving Mike are his children: Lauren Stoelzle, Zeke Stoelzle, Tyler Stoelzle, Cody Stoelzle, Jared Stoelzle; and stepchildren: Sarehna Vaughn and Sean Tacderas; grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Beulah, Star, Robert "Wyatt", Tristan, Neiko, Koa, Leeland, Felix, and Rosabel; two former spouses, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his brother, Mark Lance Stoelzle and his wife, Melinda Stoelzle; and sister, Karen Lynn Midden and her husband, Christopher Midden.

Mike was the son of Dr. Robert Stoelzle and Mary Theda (Williams) Stoelzle, both deceased. His older sister, Susan Hope Stoelzle, preceded him in death after a tragic car accident in 1967.

Mike was a man of many skills and trades with an appreciation of detail and quality. Following his service in the army, Mike worked as a union carpenter, farm laborer, truck driver, a tugboat deckhand on the Mississippi River, and numerous other jobs. Mike had natural athletic abilities, physically and strategically, and informally trained many family and friends. He enjoyed sharing his craftsmanship, philosophies, wisdom, and passion for dancing and music with all he encountered. He believed in spiritual energy and the healing ability through dance and music.

Mike's adventurous spirit will continue to inspire those whom he shared his time and love with. He is and will be forever dearly and deeply missed.

Mike's family expresses their sincere appreciation to his remarkable hospice caregivers and the Fisher House that, through charity, provides housing and care for veteran family members. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be addressed to Richie Sanchez, Fisher House, 1201 NW Medical Center, Miami, FL, 33125,(memo: In memory of Michael Stoelzle) or to the Donate link at https://fisherhouse.org/programs/houses/current-houses/florida-miami-va-healthcare-system/ Please email rememberingleestoelzle@gmail.com to share memories or condolences.

"And not the lifetime of one man only

But of old stones that cannot be deciphered." -T.S. Eliot

We love you, Dad. You will be missed.