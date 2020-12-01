CARBONDALE — Michael Marvin Hamilton, 80, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

He was preceded in death by parents, Ruby Lambert Hamilton and Charles Marvin Hamilton; sister, Carroll E. Hamilton of Carbondale; and great-nephew, Andrew Gruss of Minnesota.

Mike is survived by sister, Sue E. Lee of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, formerly of Nashville, Tennessee; two nephews; one niece; and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Mike will be fondly remembered as an interesting, entertaining member of the family.

A private family service will be conducted in Carbondale at a future date.