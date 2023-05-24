Michael "Mike" W. Helfrich

Sept. 10, 1942 - May 20, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL - Michael "Mike" William Helfrich, 80, of Carterville, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale. He was born Sept. 10, 1942, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Michael and Annabelle (Goedde) Helfrich.

Visitation will be held at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, beginning with a Rosary prayer service from 4:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin, with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Burial will be in Willowrest Cemetery in Carterville.

Memorial contributions can be made to the OLMC Church Improvement Fund.

Mike married Latricia (Trish) Elaine VanBuskirk on May 23, 1964, in Evansville, Indiana.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Trish Helfrich of Carterville; daughters, Tracy (Steve) Taylor, Katie (Gene) Shaneyfelt, and Sarah (Matt) Barnstable; sons, Mike (Lori) Helfrich, Dan (Tonya) Helfrich, and Greg (Tina Craft) Helfrich; grandchildren, Anna, Alec, Will, and Lindsey Taylor, Morgan Helfrich, Kendall (Vince) Vaccaro, Kelsey (Shawn) Struchen, Scotty (Ashley) Clinton, Jesse Helfrich, Zachary Helfrich, Ryan, Jack, and Sam Helfrich, Elaine and Jillian Shaneyfelt, and Annabelle, Mary, and Peter Barnstable; four great-grandchildren, sister Cary (Jim) Fehrenbacher, and Mary Beth (Bob) Rogers; sister-in-law, Linda Helfrich; brother-in-law, Ron (Jean) VanBuskirk; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

