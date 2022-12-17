Michael "Mike" William Maurizio
CARTERVILLE – Michael "Mike" William Maurizio, 74, of Carterville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at Herrin Hospital.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Pastor Jeff Wiggs officiating. Military rites will immediately follow. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Cambria Christian Church or to Barnes Transplant Center.
Mike was the son of William and Virginia (Pulliam) Maurizio; husband of Dr. Sandra Maurizio; father of Tina (Craig) Calhoun and Steven Paul Maurizio; brother of Bob (Kay) Maurizio and Steve (Pam) Maurizio; and dear grandfather.
