CHRISTOPHER — Michael Oliver Flatt, 81, passed away peacefully on Mar. 6, 2020, with his family at his side in Mesa, Arizona. He was born on Aug. 14, 1938, to Reuben and Peggy Flatt at home in Glen Rogers, West Virginia, where Reuben was a coal miner. The family moved to Christopher, Illinois, where Michael grew up with siblings Reuben, Linda and Susan. While attending Christopher High School, he excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track and played clarinet in the high school band.
Michael attended both Southern Illinois University and the University of Illinois, where he graduated in 1961 with a degree in mechanical engineering. Following college graduation, he was hired by General Electric Company. He worked in GE plants in Illinois, Michigan and Florida, eventually landing a position in the computer department at the GE plant in Phoenix, Arizona in 1965.
Michael left GE in 1968 to join a small start-up manufacturer of disc memory equipment. In 1971, he joined Continental Circuits Corp, a manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCB) as general manager. The company at that time employed nine people and occupied a 5,000-square-foot facility. During his tenure with Continental, he was involved in all phases of the PCB business, including operations, marketing, quality control and facilities design. When he retired as chairman of the board, the company employed more than 1,100 people, occupying a plant that Michael designed covering three city blocks.
He was the author of the book "Printed Circuit Board Basics," which became the definitive guide to the PCB industry internationally. He served on the IPC board (an international association for the PCB industry), the Printed Circuit Fabrication Editorial Review Board, and the Arizona State Hazardous Waste Advisory Committee. In 1990, he received the IPC President's Award for service to the PCB industry.
He was a gifted Dixieland clarinetist, and in college he often performed with bands consisting of musicians many years his senior. He loved the theater, was an exceptional wood worker, enjoyed golfing with fellow Drummers at Mesa Country Club, was incredible at pool, and had a deep love of the Chicago Cubs.
Michael's community activities included service on the boards of Prehab of Arizona (now A New Leaf), the New Leaf Foundation, Planned Parenthood of Arizona, the Mesa Hohokams (a volunteer organization that hosts spring training for the Chicago Cubs and the Oakland A's), the Hohokam Foundation, Phoenix Children's Theatre, Arizona Association of Industries, Arizona Theatre Company and the Mesa Country Club. He served as chairman for the boards of A New Leaf, A New Leaf Foundation and the Hohokam Foundation.
He is survived by Joanie Flatt and their children, Rachel Erin Flatt and Joshua Michael Flatt (Hope), and grandchildren Harper Jane and Beckett Michael Flatt. He will also be sorely missed by former wife Vicky Wilson and her loving family.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held as soon as it is safe for family and friends to gather. Details will be announced by the family as soon as they become available.
For those who would like to make a gift in Michael's memory, the family suggests contributions to A New Leaf, Arizona Theatre Company, Childsplay or the Mesa Hohokam Foundation.
