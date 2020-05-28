Michael Oliver Flatt

He was the author of the book "Printed Circuit Board Basics," which became the definitive guide to the PCB industry internationally. He served on the IPC board (an international association for the PCB industry), the Printed Circuit Fabrication Editorial Review Board, and the Arizona State Hazardous Waste Advisory Committee. In 1990, he received the IPC President's Award for service to the PCB industry.

He was a gifted Dixieland clarinetist, and in college he often performed with bands consisting of musicians many years his senior. He loved the theater, was an exceptional wood worker, enjoyed golfing with fellow Drummers at Mesa Country Club, was incredible at pool, and had a deep love of the Chicago Cubs.

Michael's community activities included service on the boards of Prehab of Arizona (now A New Leaf), the New Leaf Foundation, Planned Parenthood of Arizona, the Mesa Hohokams (a volunteer organization that hosts spring training for the Chicago Cubs and the Oakland A's), the Hohokam Foundation, Phoenix Children's Theatre, Arizona Association of Industries, Arizona Theatre Company and the Mesa Country Club. He served as chairman for the boards of A New Leaf, A New Leaf Foundation and the Hohokam Foundation.