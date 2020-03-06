Michael Ray York
SPRINGERTON — Michael Ray York, 66, passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020, in McLeansboro.

He was born May 25, 1953, in Carmi, the son of Charles Ray and Clara Margaret (Baker) York.

Michael was a lifelong farmer and owner/manager of York Farms, Inc. He was a graduate of McLeansboro High School, Class of 1971. He attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale where he earned a bachelor's degree in soil science and a master's degree in agricultural industries. At SIU, he was an active member of Sigma Pi Fraternity and Alpha Zeta Fraternity for Agriculture. Michael was a proud supporter of SIU and a lifetime member of the SIU Alumni Association. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Hamilton County School District as well as the Haw Creek Drainage District. He was a member of the Springerton Christian Church. Passionate about travel and music, he made annual trips to Negril, Jamaica.

His survivors include: three children and a daughter-in-law, Wesley Ford York, Sean Michael York and spouse, Emily Joy (Hodge) York, of Springerton and Mary Margaret York of Makanda; two grandchildren, Sawyer Allen York and Rosemary Joy York; his sister, Charlotte Hope (York) Williams and spouse, John Martin Williams of McLeansboro; and nieces and nephews, Michaela Wharton of Mount Vernon, Benjamin Scattone of Los Angeles, Amy Evans of Eldorado, and Justin Williams of Springerton and families.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be at noon Saturday, March 7, in Springerton Christian Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon with a memorial service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in the memory of Michael York be made to the SIU College of Agricultural Sciences or to the Hamilton County Farm Bureau. Donations may be sent to Stendeback Family Funeral Home, in care of Michael York, 200 S. Walnut St., Carmi, IL 62821.

To share a special story or memory of Michael Ray, visit stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael York as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

