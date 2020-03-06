Michael Ray York

Michael was a lifelong farmer and owner/manager of York Farms, Inc. He was a graduate of McLeansboro High School, Class of 1971. He attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale where he earned a bachelor's degree in soil science and a master's degree in agricultural industries. At SIU, he was an active member of Sigma Pi Fraternity and Alpha Zeta Fraternity for Agriculture. Michael was a proud supporter of SIU and a lifetime member of the SIU Alumni Association. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Hamilton County School District as well as the Haw Creek Drainage District. He was a member of the Springerton Christian Church. Passionate about travel and music, he made annual trips to Negril, Jamaica.