Michael Ryan Feldscher
0 entries

Michael Ryan Feldscher

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HERRIN — Michael Ryan Feldscher was born at 2:14 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, and God called him home at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

He is survived by his parents, Mary Elizabeth Ferguson and Bret Michael Feldscher of Herrin; grandparents, Jason (Gretchen) Hill of Herrin, and Victoria (Curtis) Griffith of Royalton; aunts and uncles, Ashley (Chris) Evetts of Oak Grove, Kentucky, Brian Hill of Oak Grove, Kentucky, Joshua Wilson of Herrin, Robert Poteet of Herrin, Breanna Hill of Herrin, Jerrica Hill of Herrin, Stephanie Feldscher of Royalton, and Brittany Johnson of Dongola; great-uncle, Michael Hill of Herrin; cousins, Anabella and Emma Hill of Oak Grove, Kentucky; many other relatives.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandmother, Annie Hill, and his great-grandparents, Charles Hill, Shirley Hill and Jesse Ferguson.

Private family services were at Number 8 Cemetery in Pittsburg. The Rev. Donnie Colson officiated.

Crain Funeral Home Egyptian Chapel in Energy is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Feldscher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News