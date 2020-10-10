Michael Stewart Reeves, 74, of Monticello, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born Sept. 8, 1946, in Decatur, Illinois, to the late Wilfred Reeves and Ruth Davis Reeves.
He was a retired school superintendent, a U.S. Navy Veteran and was of the Lutheran faith. Mike was an avid outdoorsman enjoying duck and deer hunting along with waterfowl retriever training competitions. He was a member of the Monticello Rotary Club, Ducks Unlimited (committee member) and Delta Waterfowl (committee member). He served 37 years in education as a teacher, coach (basketball, baseball, football, volleyball and track), middle/high school principal and superintendent. Mike was inducted into the 2015 Illinois USSSA Hall-Of-Fame for his years of service as an umpire.
Survivors include his wife, Jana Reeves of Monticello; one son, James S. Reeves, M.D. and wife Whitney of Beebe along with their son, Harrison Michael Reeves; one daughter, Renee Kelly and husband Tim of Tulsa, Oklahoma, along with their children, Aaron and Amber Kelly; one brother, John Reeves and wife, Rose, of Anna; two sisters, Linda Revis and husband, Mike of Decatur, and Carole Snider and husband, David, of Kissimmee, Florida; a sister-in-law, Jodi O'Brien of Chico, California; four nieces; three nephews; and his yellow lab and hunting partner, Callie.
There will be a time of visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, in Stephenson-Dearman Funeral Chapel before burial in Sparta, Illinois with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be given to the animal welfare society of their choice.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.stephensondearman.com.
