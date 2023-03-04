Michael Turton Gaffney

Jan. 27, 1980 - Feb. 28, 2023

Michael Turton Gaffney, age 43, of Carbondale, IL passed away on Feb. 28, 2023 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Michael was born on Jan. 27, 1980 to Gerald and Elizabeth (Turton) Gaffney at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

Michael is survived by his children: Bailey and Max Gaffney of Santa Rosa Beach, FL.; his father, Gerald Gaffney of Makanda, IL.; his sister, Molly Gaffney-Keebler and her husband Joe Keebler of Asheville, NC.; his brother, Matthew Gaffney and his wife Kendra Gaffney of Asheville, NC.; his brother, Brandon Walker and his wife Emma Walker of Kansas City, MO.; his nephew, Jack Keebler of Asheville, NC.; his niece, Samantha Keebler and her fiancé, Cameron Schulte of Greenville, SC.; and his partner, Meg Stafford of Carbondale, IL. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Gaffney; his grandparents, Lyle and Berta Mae Turton; and his aunt, Jeanne Kaase.

Michael will be remembered for his love of his children, his witty, dry sense of humor, and his love of the outdoors and fishing. When he wasn't teasing his friends and family, he was cooking a gourmet meal, or enjoying time with his partner, Meg. He was most happy with a fishing rod in his hand, his children by his side, and on a boat in the water. Michael will always hold a special place in the hearts of many.

A celebration of life for Michael will be forthcoming.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Michael, visit www.meredithfh.com