COELLO — Micheal “Mitch” Crnokrak, 87, of Coello, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020 at Helia Healthcare in Benton.
There will be a visitation for Mitch on Monday Dec. 28, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher.
His wishes were to be cremated after the viewing and a private graveside service will be held at a later date at Harrison Cemetery in Buckner. Face coverings and social distancing is required for attendance at the visitation per CDC guidelines.
For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com
