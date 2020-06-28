× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HERRIN — Micheline Sullivan, 96, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, in Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin.

Phase 4 Restore allows 50 attendees, using social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Pastor Jay Wilkins officiating. Private interment will be in Mounds National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Micheline was born Aug. 21, 1923, in France, to Léon and Julie (Piètrois) Bezault.

She married Lee Roy Sullivan on March 16, 1946, in Paris, France. He preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 1998.

She is survived by her children, Claudine Head of Herrin, Phillip Sullivan Sr. of Mayfield, Kentucky, Kathleen Sullivan (Ernest) of Bamberg, South Carolina, and Patrick (Robbi) Sullivan of Clinton, Kentucky; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Micheline was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, and grandson.