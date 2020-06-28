Micheline Sullivan
HERRIN — Micheline Sullivan, 96, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, in Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin.

Phase 4 Restore allows 50 attendees, using social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Pastor Jay Wilkins officiating. Private interment will be in Mounds National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Micheline was born Aug. 21, 1923, in France, to Léon and Julie (Piètrois) Bezault.

She married Lee Roy Sullivan on March 16, 1946, in Paris, France. He preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 1998.

She is survived by her children, Claudine Head of Herrin, Phillip Sullivan Sr. of Mayfield, Kentucky, Kathleen Sullivan (Ernest) of Bamberg, South Carolina, and Patrick (Robbi) Sullivan of Clinton, Kentucky; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Micheline was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, and grandson.

She worked as a private secretary in France. Micheline, along with her husband, owned Sullivan General Store in East Prairie, Missouri.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.

