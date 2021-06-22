Micki L. Jacquot
HERRIN — Micki L. Jacquot, age 57 of Herrin, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Cremation has been accorded. The family will host a celebration of life at Berean Christian Church in Murphysboro on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. with Rev. Richard Pyatt officiating.
Friends and family gathering will be from 4:00 p.m. until the hour of service.
Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.