Micki L. Jacquot

HERRIN — Micki L. Jacquot, age 57 of Herrin, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Cremation has been accorded. The family will host a celebration of life at Berean Christian Church in Murphysboro on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. with Rev. Richard Pyatt officiating.

Friends and family gathering will be from 4:00 p.m. until the hour of service.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.

