Mike Blankenship

Jan. 6, 1946 - March 5, 2023

CARBONDALE — Mike Blankenship, 77, passed away on March 5, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale in Carbondale.

Mike was born on Jan. 6, 1946 in Marion to Robert and Julia (Jenkins) Blankenship.

Mike was an adrenaline junkie and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed working with children. Mike had many engineering jobs across the states.

Mike is survived by his spouse; son, Robert Scott Blankenship and wife Martha; daughter, Cindy Alderman and husband Kaven; many grandchildren which he loved dearly; and two sisters, Jeri Palmer and Kris Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held per Mike's request. Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Michael, visit www.meredithfh.com