Mike Clements
Mike Clements

Mike Clements

Mike Clements

Mike Clements will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Lakeview Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Andresans Cafe. Friends and family are welcome to share their love and memories! Please visit his full obituary on the Murman and Wilson website.

