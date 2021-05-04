 Skip to main content
1957 - 2021

JONESBORO — Mike Harvel, age 63 of Jonesboro, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home. He was born June 27, 1957, the son of Wilistene George and June (Penninger) Harvel.

Mike was a member of the Plasterers and Cement Masons Union Local #143. He loved his work and had a very strong work ethic. He loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed.

Mike is survived by his loving partner, Juvata Carter of Jonesboro; children: Clint (Stephanie) Harvel of Rockwood, Ashley Daniel (Andrew Williams) of Jonesboro, Rachel (Patrick) Brewster of Carterville, and Taylor Harvel of Cobden; Juvata's children: Carrie (Leon) Alsip of Jonesboro and their daughter, Grace and Callie (Brock) Eaker of Eureka and their children, Avery, Evelyn and Bennett; grandchildren: Aiden Harvel, Jett Harvel, June Daniel, Benny Daniel, Cain Daniel, William Brewster, and Elaina Brewster; sister, Beth Harvel of Jonesboro; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Stevie Harvel.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro. Interment will be in the Anna City Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro. Everyone attending will be required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines. The family wishes that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to FPIES (Food Protein-Induced Enterocolitis Syndrome), a rare allergic disorder from which his grandson suffers.

www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com

RENDLEMAN & HILEMAN FUNERAL HOME IN JONESBORO IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS

