Mildred Dora Ward
Mildred Dora Ward

MURPHYSBORO — Mildred Dora (Kimmel) Ward, 97, quietly passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Voyage Senior Living Facility in Murphysboro.

A private graveside service will be Saturday, Dec. 12, in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro, with Pastor Danny Motta officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Sallie Logan Library, or Murphysboro United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Crawshaw Funeral Home.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.

